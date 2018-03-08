10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 8, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - JEFF SESSIONS TAKES CLASH TO STATE CAPITOL

The attorney general dramatically escalates a war with California over its so-called sanctuary law in a sharp exchange of words with Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

2 - FORMER SPY, DAUGHTER 'TARGETED FOR MURDER'

British police say a Russian ex-spy and his daughter fighting for their lives in an English hospital were attacked with a nerve agent in the mysterious case.

3 - WHY STORMY DANIELS IS IN COURT

An attorney for a porn actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight."

4 - NORTHEASTERN US DIGGING OUT AGAIN

Wet, heavy snow grounds flights, closes schools and threatens another round of power outages in a corner of the country still recovering from a weather wallop less than a week ago.

5 - WHICH HONOR IS BEING RESCINDED

The U.S. Holocaust Museum revokes a major human rights award given to Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace laureate and Myanmar's civilian leader, citing her response to the mass killings of the country's Rohingya minority.

6 - WORKING AT KANSAS RANCH 'LIKE SLAVERY'

Five people employed at the remote ranch tell the AP that immigrants toil long days in a type of servitude to work off loans from the company for the cost of smuggling them into the country.

7 - WHAT'S LATEST NEWS FROM JUPITER

The planet's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected, data from NASA's Juno spacecraft reveal.

8 - SCHOOL SAFETY MEASURE SENT TO GOVERNOR

The Florida House passes a bill that includes new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

9 - WHERE WORD OF THE DAY IS 'VROOOM'!

Among the high-end sports cars at this year's auto show in Geneva is the Italdesign Zerouno Duerta. Top speed: 310 kph (193 mph). Price: Around 2 million euros ($2.5 million).

10 - HOT SEATS GETTING HOTTER

As March Madness cranks up, a number of college basketball coaches need good tournament runs to keep their jobs.