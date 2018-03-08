Horoscope | March 8, 2018

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 41; Freddie Prinze Jr., 42; Camryn Manheim, 57; Aidan Quinn, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A financial move can be made and contracts can be negotiated and put in place. Good things will happen if you take the initiative and channel your energy into achieving your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional deception is apparent. If you think someone isn’t being honest with you, ask direct questions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal gains look promising. Focus on partnerships and bringing about positive changes that will encourage you to do your very best.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t believe hearsay. One of your peers or friends will disappoint you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good things are heading your way. Travel, communication and networking will bring about positive changes to the way you deal with others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A surprise or proposal should be handled carefully. If you are too quick to complain, you may miss out on something special.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you can’t figure out where you stand with someone, ask. It’s better to know what you are up against before you waste too much energy on something that has too many obstacles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful when dealing with emotional issues. Someone will use the information you share against you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will be difficult to control. Only share your feelings with people you trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sharing your thoughts with others will lead to questions and concerns. Make a point to iron out any hurdles that have the potential to grow if they are not taken care of soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nothing will happen if you don’t take measures to make positive changes. Emotional blackmail and denial can set you back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spice up your life. Try something new, but take care of your responsibilities first.