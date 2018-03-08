Joshua Tree Pediatrics welcomes new care provider

KINGMAN – Joshua Tree Pediatrics has added a new pediatrician to their staff. Sarah Hall is a pediatric nurse practitioner and works with children of all ages.

Hall received her master’s degree in nursing and a family practitioner nurse degree from Walden University. Hall has over 10 years of experience as a registered nurse and worked in the progressive care unit for over a year.

“I felt I would be better able to help people and provide more comprehensive care as a nurse practitioner,” Hall said.

Hall performs regular check-ups, treats common illnesses and behavioral issues. She has a wide range of experience from newborns to adult intensive care. She takes the time to approach patients, either individually or as a family, with careful attention and listens to their concerns.

Joshua Tree Pediatrics is now accepting new patients. For more information, call 928-681-8706.

Information provided by KRMC