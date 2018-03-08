Kingman Area Literacy Program needs literacy tutors

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Literacy Program, (KALP), a volunteer advocacy group that promotes literacy skills for all ages, is asking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help students improve reading skills, prepare for GED and other testing, and help English Language Learners (ELL) expand communication skills.

Free tutor orientation and guidance is provided. When this short briefing session is completed, the tutor chooses a student to help, and the tutor and student decide on the day and time that is best for them to meet. A minimum one hour per week is needed. Tutor sessions occur during open hours at the Mohave County Public Library in Kingman, or at other facilities, at the convenience of both parties. All materials for guidance and tutor sessions are supplied at no charge to either the tutor or the student.

No previous teaching experience is required. Just interest, patience, and a desire to help others will help make up the winning KALP tutor team.

For further information, please call Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616.