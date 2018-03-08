Obituary | Earl “Butch” Jordan Carter

Earl “Butch” Carter 58, of Phoenix passed away March 2, 2018. He was born in Kingman on August 26, 1959.

Butch was a painter and contractor by trade. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and carpentry. He was known for his ability to cook and connect with children. He was an extremely talented craftsman and enjoyed making people laugh.

Butch is survived by his mother Shirley, sisters Cheryl Baker of Playa del Rey, California, Cathy Brown of Phoenix, Arizona, Rose Zemba of Umatilla, Florida, brother Cary Carter of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sons Earl “Joey” Carter, Jordan Daniel Carter, and Jacob Nolan Carter of Kingman. Butch has four grandchildren Shyann Carter, Ashley Carter, Brody Carter, and Nicole Carter.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. March 10 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85018.