10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 9, 2018

1 - TRUMP AGREES TO MEET WITH KIM JONG UN
The sit-down, announced by U.S. and South Korean officials, would be the first of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting president of the United States.
2 - PRESIDENT DEFIES GOP WARNINGS OF TRADE WAR
Trump, bucking many members of his own party, orders steep new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.
3 - HOW WORLD MARKED INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Many events powerfully echo the #MeToo movement that has mobilized women against sexual violence and workplace harassment.
4 - BYSTANDERS DRAWN INTO BIZARRE ATTACK
A British police official says "around 21" people were given medical help and support after a nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy.
5 - WHAT MOVES ON TWITTER AT WARP SPEED
A study finds that false information on the social media network travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people.
6 - 'PRETTY GOOD EVIDENCE THAT IT'S HER'
An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.
7 - MISSISSIPPI MOVES TO LIMIT ABORTIONS
State lawmakers pass what would be the nation's most restrictive abortion law, making the procedure illegal in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
8 - WHY HOUSEHOLD SPENDING LIKELY ON WAY UP
A soaring U.S. stock market and healthy home price gains lifted Americans' net worth to $98.7 trillion in the final three months of last year.
9 - ANOTHER HOOK-UP IN HEALTH CARE
Health insurer Cigna is buying the nation's biggest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed tie-ups aimed at getting a grip on rising costs.
10 - FOX INVITES VIEWERS 'INSIDE' MIND OF OJ SIMPSON
The network is airing a previously unseen 2006 interview in which Simpson theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.
