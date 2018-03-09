10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 9, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - TRUMP AGREES TO MEET WITH KIM JONG UN

The sit-down, announced by U.S. and South Korean officials, would be the first of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting president of the United States.

2 - PRESIDENT DEFIES GOP WARNINGS OF TRADE WAR

Trump, bucking many members of his own party, orders steep new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.

3 - HOW WORLD MARKED INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Many events powerfully echo the #MeToo movement that has mobilized women against sexual violence and workplace harassment.

4 - BYSTANDERS DRAWN INTO BIZARRE ATTACK

A British police official says "around 21" people were given medical help and support after a nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy.

5 - WHAT MOVES ON TWITTER AT WARP SPEED

A study finds that false information on the social media network travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people.

6 - 'PRETTY GOOD EVIDENCE THAT IT'S HER'

An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.

7 - MISSISSIPPI MOVES TO LIMIT ABORTIONS

State lawmakers pass what would be the nation's most restrictive abortion law, making the procedure illegal in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

8 - WHY HOUSEHOLD SPENDING LIKELY ON WAY UP

A soaring U.S. stock market and healthy home price gains lifted Americans' net worth to $98.7 trillion in the final three months of last year.

9 - ANOTHER HOOK-UP IN HEALTH CARE

Health insurer Cigna is buying the nation's biggest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed tie-ups aimed at getting a grip on rising costs.

10 - FOX INVITES VIEWERS 'INSIDE' MIND OF OJ SIMPSON

The network is airing a previously unseen 2006 interview in which Simpson theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.