County unemployment spikes in January

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s unemployment soared to 6.4 percent in January, up from 5.8 percent in the previous month, the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity reported Thursday.

However, it is down from 6.7 percent in January 2017.

Total employment in the Lake Havasu City and Kingman metropolitan statistical area that defines Mohave County was 78,000, with 5,400 eligible workers without jobs. That’s up from 4,800 unemployed workers in December.

A breakdown of nonfarm payroll employment shows 200 job losses in the private sector, 100 job losses in government and 300 job losses in service-providing industries.

Employment categories that lost jobs in January were trade transportation, utilities, and educational and health services.

Professional and business services added 100 jobs, according to the monthly unemployment report.

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.8 percent in January, compared with 4.7 percent in December. A year ago, it was 5.2 percent.

Over the month, Arizona shed 46,800 nonfarm jobs, which was less than the post-recessionary (2010-17) average loss of 51,700 jobs. The private sector lost 32,900 jobs.

Only one of the 11 employment sectors – financial activities – posted a gain, while 10 sectors reported losses.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent in December and January.