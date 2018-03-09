Hinckley to lead downtown walking tour of Route 66

KINGMAN – Route 66 author and ambassador Jim Hinckley will lead his walking tour of historic downtown at 6 p.m. Saturday, starting from the Kingman Railroad Museum, 402 E. Andy Devine Ave.

For a $10 donation, Hinckley will take walkers along Route 66 and through the business district, pointing out attractions and using old photographs from Mohave Museum of History and Arts to illustrate the tour.

“It is a living, breathing time capsule suspended in the era of ‘I Like Ike’ buttons and tail fins,” Hinckley said about Route 66.

“It is the crossroads of the past and future where an electric vehicle museum shares space with a Route 66 museum in a century-old powerhouse, and you share the road with Model T Fords and Toyotas.”

After the tour, Hinckley will give a presentation and sign his book, “100 Things to Do on Route 66 before You Die.”

Route 66 is the most famous highway in the world, and the “Main Street” of America, Hinckley said. It’s a destination for legions of folks from New York to California, along with international tourists looking for an authentic American experience, he added.