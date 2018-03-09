Obituary | Corliss Markee Foley

Celebrate the life of Corliss Markee Foley with us on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2018.

Join the Foley and Markee families in commemorating a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Be our guest and share in the experience and memories of an endearing and lovely local icon.



Corliss was known and appreciated for her graciousness and talent as a hostess, and we shall commemorate her accordingly.

Location: The Grand Event Center, 515 Beale St. Kingman AZ. 86401

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.