Obituary | Floyd Tapia

It is with great sadness that the family of Floyd Tapia announces his passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, March 4, at the age of 79.

Floyd will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Jeanette, and his son Paul (Dan). Floyd joins his deceased son Floyd Jr., who died in 1979. Floyd will also be fondly remembered by his brother Philip (Roz), his in-laws, nephews, nieces, and godchildren.

A resident of Kingman for over 75 years, he was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where as a young boy, he attended school and served as an altar server.



For many years, he was a sergeant in the National Guard and a member of the Elks club. He was very involved in his son’s various activities, from scouts to managing sports teams.

His work spanned from construction, the produce department at Central Commercial, a power lineman at Mohave Electric Co-op, to his 25 years at Citizen Utilities/Frontier serving as a telephone repair/installation technician, retiring as a foreman.



Floyd will forever be remembered by family and friends for his easy going nature and his generous spirit. He was always there to lend a helping hand.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Floyd at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 E. Spring St. Interment will take place later in the month during a private family ceremony.