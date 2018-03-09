Obituary | Keith Andrew Ptaszek Sr.

Keith Andrew Ptaszek Sr., 68, formerly of Warren, MI passed away peacefully at on March 6, 2018 at home.

He was a beloved husband to Lexine for 14 years. Keith is survived by his children, Keith Jr. (Camren), Mark and Monica (Taylor and Jacob), Caryn and Ryan (Haidy); sister, Suzanne; brother, Christopher; and sister-in-law, Rose (Scott and Monica).

Keith served the Army in the Vietnam War. He also worked at Ford Motor Company in Romeo, MI for 33 years before retiring to Arizona.

Private services will be held for the family only at a later date in Michigan.