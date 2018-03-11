Dental students attend Capitol Day

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s dental hygiene students learned more about how a bill becomes a law by traveling to the State Capitol for Capitol Day March 1.

According to an MCC press release and Dani Keza, MCC dental hygiene instructor, the Dental Therapy Bill recently passed the Arizona State Senate and now goes before the House. The bill will strive to address the needs of the underserved community by providing access to a mid-level provider.

Sen. Sonny Borelli, who supports the bill, greeted the students and led a discussion about the bill while encouraging students to learn more about the legislative process, Keza said in the release. Students also met with lobbyist Kristen Bolini, a supporter of the bill, and Dr. Regina Cobb, who is in opposition of the bill.

“They (students) left with a better understanding of how the state legislature operates while gaining an invaluable experience,” Keza said.