Event Calendar | March 11, 2018

TODAY

Jurassic Tour

10 a.m. to 7 p.m, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., dinosaurs, tickets at www.jurassictours.com/kingman

MONDAY

Watercolor Painting

2 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., class, $15, kingmancenterforthearts@gmail.com.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Paint With Me

1-3 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., grades K-6, 928-692-2665

Figure Drawing

4 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., class, $15.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime

9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., ages 0-preschool, 928-692-2665.

THURSDAY

Networking for Community Resources

8:30-11:30 a.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., WACOG.

Teen Time: Iron Chef

3-5 p.m. Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., ages 10-17, create a dessert.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

TGIF Dance Party

11-11:30 a.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., ages 1-6. Come dance.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Chloride St. Patrick’s Day

9 a.m., parade, gunfights, movies, more, 928-565-4888.

Chillin’ on Beale Street

4-7 p.m., Cruise-in, block party, cars, more. Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, 714-488-1843.

Dig It Dash 5k Run and Walk

8 a.m. Dig It Community Garden, 301 Lillie Ave., annual fundraiser, see the garden, meet volunteers, 928-715-1165.

Cerbat Motosports Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, free-$10, 928-279, 6770.

W.O.W. - St. Patty’s Day Dinner and Bingo

4-8 p.m., Living Word Lutheran Church, 2570 Northern Ave., $3-$5, 928-753-5952.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Joshua Tree Forest Celebration

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fishermans Landing, Meadview. Live band, food, activities, friendsofjoshuatreeforest@hotmail.com.