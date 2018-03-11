Obituary | Phyllis Marie Simpson

In loving memory: Phyllis Marie Simpson, 18 year resident of Kingman passed away March 7, 2018 at 4:05 p.m.

Phyllis was born and raised in Quincy, Illinois where she was married to the late Donald Dierker with six children – Steve and Nancy Dierker of Denton, Texas; Greg and Doneta Dierker of Canton, Missouri; Donna Harmon of Kingman, Arizona; Tracy and Dodie Dierker of Chandler, Arizona, Jeff and Diana Mueller of Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren who all loved her very much.

Phyllis moved to Arizona in 1989 where she met her late husband Harold Simpson. They enjoyed traveling and Phyllis enjoyed listening to jazz music and Hal playing his horn. She loved to bake for special occasions and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.