City manager finalists come to Kingman

KINGMAN – The City has announced its five finalists for the City Manager position. The finalists have been invited to Kingman for a meet and greet reception from 5-8 p.m. March 19 on the second floor of the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

City Council reviewed 10 applications from an initial 50 or 60 sent to the City. Mayor Monica Gates is “confident” the City of Kingman will come away with a highly-qualified city manager.

“All of our finalists are consummate professionals in their field,” Gates said. “They all come with a great deal of knowledge and experience that they could bring to Kingman.”

According to a City of Kingman press release:

Clifford “Brad” Burnett has about 15 years of local government experience and is currently the assistant city manager in Weatherford, Texas. He has in the past been employed as a finance director and airport manager, assistant finance director, and has held multiple financial positions in the private sector. Burnett holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in accounting and another in finance.

Patrick Comiskey has more than 23 years of local government experience. He has worked as a city manager in both Georgia and West Virginia, in addition to employment as a director of purchasing and personnel. Comiskey holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and another degree in accounting. He is a certified purchasing manager for the Institute for Supply Management.

Paul Ellis has more than 15 years of local government experience. He is currently the city administrator in Arlington, Washington. He has been an assistant city administrator and has held an executive level position in the private sector. Ellis holds a bachelor’s degree in project management and certifications in public administration and project management. He is a member of and a credentialed municipal manager for the International City Management Association.

Ron Foggin has 19 years of experience in local government. He has served as a city manager, assistant city administrator, finance director and city treasurer. Foggin has also served on boards and commissions supporting local government activities. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science. Foggin is a credentialed municipal manager from the International City Management Association.

Stephen Kil has about 25 years of experience in local government. He is currently the town manager in St. John, Indiana and was also town manager in Schererville, Indiana. Kil holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and is a member of the Indiana Municipal Managers Association and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Gates believes the meet and greet is a “terrific opportunity” for the community to interact with finalists.

“Hopefully we’ll get some feedback from the public, from our residents and from the business community as well,” Gates said. “It’s important that he is a good fit, not just with the City Council and staff, but with the community.”