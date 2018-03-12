Diet Center’s behavioral tip of the week: 2 easy things for busy people to aide in weight loss

I don’t have a lot of time or energy for big changes in my life, but I still want to lose weight. What should I do?

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Increase the amount of fiber that you consume.

Research shows that fiber can help to control our weight. A study showed that people on a high fiber diet were half as likely to become obese. The research also showed that an extra 12 grams of fiber daily, prevents an average weight gain of 8 pounds over several years.

Fiber helps one to feel full and satisfied, which can help prevent us from overeating. Fiber can also help us cut down on calories from food that we consume. Another study by the USDA showed that fiber can help us to lose weight by reducing the number of calories absorbed by the body. Researchers found that women who double their fiber intake from 12 to 24 grams, absorb about 90 calories less from fat and protein daily. They found that men who doubled their intake from 18 to 36 grams of fiber absorb about 130 fewer calories. This effect varies greatly between different people.

The average American consumes about 15 grams of fiber a day. So, try to increase your intake to meet the intake levels recommended by the Food and Nutrition Board. (Adults age 50 and under: men 38 grams, women 25 grams. Adults age 50 and over: men 30 grams, women 21 grams). Fitting in more fiber daily can help you cut back on calories to lose weight.

Add a little more exercise daily.

I know you said that you don’t have much time or energy. Here are some easy ways to increase exercise.



I know how easy it is to find ourselves very immobile throughout the day. Don’t sit around for the rest of the day just because you spent an hour doing aerobics or walking around the neighborhood. The 300 or 400 calories you may have burned will probably not compensate for all the calories you are not burning if you take it easy for the remainder of the day. Modern day inventions including the elevator, garage door openers, remote controls, and computers have made it easier for us to be inactive most of the day. Research has shown that such convenience items have decreased the number of calories we burn daily by at least 800 calories! So, try to take the stairs, turn on equipment manually, or visit a friend instead of e-mailing him/her. Being active all day will help you keep burning those calories and reaching those weight loss goals!

