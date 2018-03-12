State superintendent of schools candidates at Republican meeting

KINGMAN – State superintendent of schools candidates will be speaking and answering questions at the Mohave Republican Forum. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at Golden Corral 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Candidates Robert Branch, Jonathan Gelbart, Tracy Livingston, and Frank Riggs will attend the meeting and present their reasons why they are the better candidate to be elected.

Topics the candidates will be covering and answering questions about is resolving the teacher shortage, the need for additional school funding, improving academic achievement, and establishing better learning environments.

Candidates will also touch on the subject if suspension is the way to go or if corporal punishment should be reinstated in schools. Other topics to be discussed include allegations of charter schools being discriminatory in their enrollment criteria or their alternative standards.

There is an admission charge of $2 to help with meeting costs. The meeting room will be available at 4:00 p.m. For further information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com.

– Information provided by Richard Basinger