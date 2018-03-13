Husband dies a week after Golden Valley fire claims his wife

GOLDEN VALLEY – A second victim has succumbed to smoke inhalation and other injuries from a March 4 mobile home fire in the 3000 block of McConnico Road.

David Lorimer, 57, whose wife, Susan, was pronounced dead at the scene, passed away Sunday at the ICU burn unit at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, said his sister, Alison Lorimer-Rodgers.

Lorimer suffered heavy smoke inhalation and was flown to UMC, where he remained in an induced coma until he died.

“I’m trying to turn my broken heart into something productive,” his sister said in an email to the Daily Miner. “My nephews have already lost both parents, but the financial burden of end-of-life expenses and clearing the property on McConnico Road, a potentially dangerous structure, is going to be very difficult without community involvement.”

Lorimer-Rodgers set up an account a gofundme account to help pay for funeral expenses. The couple had no life insurance or home insurance.

Their therapy dog also died in the fire, but a second dog survived and is recovering under family care.

The Lorimers were married for more than 30 years and had two sons, David Jr., who lives in Kingman, and Justin, from Kentucky.