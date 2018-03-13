Letter | Dear people of the great State of Arizona

Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. In third-grade, we do state reports, and I have chosen your state. I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Arizona as I work on my report.

Information that I gather for my report will be mainly from books and websites, but I would also like to get information from the people who live in the state. This why I am writing to you. I was hoping you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be anything like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help.

Sincerely, Dillion

Mrs. Robinson’s Class

The Langley School

1411 Balls Hill Road

Mclean, Virginia 22101