Obituary | Ralph L. Crosswhite

Ralph L. Crosswhite, 65, of Kingman, departed this earthly realm and into the arms of God March 9, 2018 at home. Ralph was born in Columbia, Missouri Oct. 14, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Gladys Crosswhite, longtime Kingman residents who followed their dream to live out West in Lake Havasu City. Ralph was their only child.

Ralph was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1970 and attended Widener University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he earned a BA in history, military science and constitutional law. Ralph had a great love of history and the military. He served in the United States Army as a lieutenant and was stationed in Germany. He was an avid photographer and brought back several beautiful cameras from Germany. His prize photos were ones he took of Barry Goldwater and castles that he visited while in Europe.

Ralph had a wonderful work ethic. In 1985, he went to work for Arkansas Best Freight (ABF) in Kingman where he was a linehaul operations supervisor until his retirement in 2015. He enjoyed the camaraderie and great friendships he made there during his 30 years.

Services will be Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Sutton Funeral Home 1701 Sycamore Ave.