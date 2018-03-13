Parker has bass tournament of a lifetime

Every angler has a fishing trip that they will always remember. It may be the time they caught a lot of fish, or maybe a big fish. Or just a fun-filled trip with friends that stands out.

For Kingman resident Greg Parker, his most unforgettable trip will likely be the one he had recently while fishing in a bass tournament sponsored by the Kingman Bass Club.

The two-day tournament was held at Martinez Lake, a backwater impoundment on the lower Colorado River north of Yuma. It is a favorite lake among local bass anglers, as it produces some big bass and big limits of fish. One just has to check the records of the KBC to find that the big fish of the year or the big limit of the year came from this area.

Only nine teams showed up for the event. One of them was Parker, whose regular partner on the KBC circuit is Eric Wolsey. Wolsey was ill so Parker had to fish the team event by himself. A couple of days of pre-fishing had shown Parker that there were some big fish to be caught.

On Day One of the KBC event Parker went out of Fisher’s Landing and started fishing in some of the many backwaters that make up Martinez Lake.

Using lipless crankbaits and soft plastic baits Parker put together a five fish limit of bass that included a lunker that weighed 6.90 pounds. His bag weighed an amazing 21.94 pounds and put him in the lead by over 6 pounds from the second place team.

“It was the best day of fishing in my life,” Parker said.

Almost half of the field had brought in a five fish limit, so Parker knew that he would have to keeping catching fish on Day Two to stay on top.

“I was about 6 pounds ahead, but I felt I’d have to bring in a solid limit to win it,” he said.

On Day Two bringing in a five fish limit was going to be hard to do for any team. Despite his best efforts, Parker only put four fish in the livewell, but one of them was a game changer. His big bass that day would weigh 4.60 pounds and give him a two-day total of exactly 33 pounds.

There was just one team that put together a five fish limit on Day Two but his margin of victory was over 7 pounds.

Parker noted that there was another 50 boat tournament being held at the same time as the KBC tournament at Martinez. Had he been in that tournament, he would have taken second place.

Besides catching some big bass during the tournament, Parker got an unexpected surprise when he caught a huge carp that weighed 25 pounds.

“I actually foul hooked the carp through the tail,” Parker said.

Fishing in bass tournaments has produced other successes for Parker this spring.

He and partner Danny Lloyd of Kingman, fishing in the Wild West Bass Tournament in Roosevelt Lake just a few weeks before this tournament, had done very well.

There were 80 boats in that tournament and Parker and Lloyd finished in eighth place with 18 ½ pounds of bass. They also caught the third-largest bass of that tournament.

The next tournament that the KBC will be fishing is scheduled for Alamo Lake. KBC president Donnie Scroggins said that despite the drawdown of the lake, he thinks the KBC will still fish at this desert impoundment.

The next KBC pre-tournament meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kingman Honda on Stockton Hill Road.