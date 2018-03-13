Prep Track: Vols take second at Lake Havasu Multi

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school track and field teams continued the season last Wednesday at the Lake Havasu Multi.

The Vols finished second with 201 points, while the Lady Vols were also second with 186.5 points.

“It is still early in the season, but it looks to be a good one for the Volunteers,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “We hope to take a large contingent of the team to the state meet in Mesa. We have many who are capable. With continued hard work, that goal should be met.”

The Tigers, meanwhile, took fourth (30) and the Bulldogs followed in fifth.

The Lady Bulldogs finished in fifth (40) and the Lady Tigers were sixth.

Worth noting, however, is the fact the Lake Havasu Multi was not a state qualifying meet. The Vols participated in one March 3 at the Buckeye Lions Invite.

Lee Williams had three out of the nine finalists in Enzo Marino (fourth), T.J. Cobanovich (sixth), and Zack Tempert (seventh).

“Enzo is 0.01 from an automatic time and the other two have lower than provisional marks,” Abraham said.

Lilly Rapp also qualified for finals in the 100-meter hurdles, while Zack Tempert qualified for a second final in the 300 hurdles and ended up fourth.

“Sadie Snay had season records and is within inches of automatic qualification marks,” Abraham said. “Kael Juelfs also did well in the shot and is close to automatically qualifying. Drew Cardiff placed second in the high jump with an automatic state qualifying and personal record jump of six-feet-two-inches.”

The Bulldogs and Tigers travel to the Mohave Multi on March 21, while the Vols make the trek to the Rotary Invite on March 24.