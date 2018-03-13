Planning and Zoning Commission considers rezoning, ordinance amendments

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at 5:30 today in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission will consider a request from Mohave County to rezone the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., from Recreational Open Space to Commercial, Service Business zoning. The property is 3.28 acres. The purpose of rezoning would be to conform the property to the zoning that surrounds it.

The commission at a Feb. 13 meeting discussed possible text amendments to the general development standards of Kingman’s zoning ordinance. Today the commission will consider removing vinyl-coated polyester and landscaping fabric from screening materials allowed in Kingman for permitted outside storage areas.

