Off-road vehicle trip to Grapevine Mesa

KINGMAN – Outdoors enthusiasts are invited to join the Dolan Springs Trail System volunteer group Friday for a four by four trip to Meadview’s Grapevine Mesa.

ATVs and side-by-sides are welcome to join, and lunch will be had at the Grand Canyon West Ranch. Event goers will be responsible for paying for their own lunches, and those planning to partake in the lunch are requested to RSVP so enough tables can be reserved.

Attendees should meet at 9 a.m. at the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District Station 42 between 19th Street and Pierce Ferry Road.

The next meeting of the trail system will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce, 16154 Pierce Ferry Road. A slideshow presentation on five categories of local fauna and flora will be presented with photographs from Jim Sumler. Categories include birds, insects, mammals, plants and reptiles.

Memorial benches on the trail system are also available for dedication.

For more information or to RSVP, call Sue B. at 928-716-3362.