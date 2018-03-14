ADOT taking comments on five-year project plan

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will start taking public comments Friday on its five-year funding plan, which includes development of Interstate 11 that will come through Kingman.

At one time, ADOT had the Rattlesnake Wash interchange on Interstate 40 as part of its five-year plan. Funding was pushed back in 2009, and was cut to $5 million from $18 million.

ADOT’s proposed projects for the next five years would expand and improve major highway corridors for passenger and freight traffic through Arizona.

The 2019-2023 Transportation Facilities Construction Program also allocates at least $260 million a year for preservation of bridges and highways throughout the state highway system.

ADOT has proposed increasing the amount of preservation funding to $320 million a year during the next six to 10 years as part of its long-range transportation plan, a blueprint for investment priorities over the next 25 years.

ADOT is proposing two major widening projects along U.S. 93 in fiscal years 2020 and 2023 that will bring ADOT closer to its goal of completing a four-lane divided highway from Wickenburg to Interstate 40, laying the groundwork for the future Interstate 11.

The public comment period for the five-year plan includes an April 20 hearing in Flagstaff. It will be held at 9 a.m. at the City of Flagstaff Council Chambers, 211 W. Aspen Ave.

The complete report will be available Friday at azdot.gov for review and comment.