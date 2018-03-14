Erin Cochran named to prestigious fellowship

KINGMAN – Erin Cochran, general manager at Mohave Pest Control and Diamond Janitorial Supply in Kingman, has been named a Flinn-Brown Fellow by the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership.

“I am completely honored, it is a very prestigious fellowship,” Cochran said. “I am just so excited and I just feel so blessed that they have chosen me to be a member of their organization.”

Cochran took a break from City Council to focus on her Ph.D. at Walden University. She is doing her dissertation on positive social change. She said that upon completion, she plans to again get involved in politics at the city or county, and eventually state level.

“It’s so exciting,” she said of being named to the fellowship. “I think it is really something that is going to help me do amazing things in the future for the state and the city.”

According to a press release from the civic leadership, 2018 additions to the academy include 36 Arizonans who will all participate in a 12-part seminar series led by Arizona policy and political experts.

“I am a full believer in expanding your education any time that you can, whether you plan on being in politics or not,” Cochran said of attending the seminar. “It’s important as a resident of any community that you educate yourself on policy and leadership. That way you’re making an educated decision when you’re voting.”

According to the release, the Flinn-Brown Network serves as a personal and professional support system as Fellows advance their careers. The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, a program of the Flinn Foundation, works to strengthen civic leadership throughout Arizona and focuses on state-level service.

“They are an innovator in leadership,” Cochran said. “They train Arizonans to be in state-level leadership positions and work really hard to create leaders who are going to create positive social change.”

Cochran is “beyond honored” to be a part of the fellowship, which she said does amazing things.

“I am excited to be able to represent Kingman,” Cochran said.