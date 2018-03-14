Four-vehicle crash leaves one seriously injured, investigation ongoing

KINGMAN – One man is seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of East Andy Devine Avenue and Airway Avenue.

Kingman Police Department released a statement saying Kathleen Ann Cahoon, 68 of Kingman, was driving a silver Hyundai SUV westbound on Andy Devine Avenue, approaching vehicles stopped at the Airway Avenue red light. Cahoon failed to stop or slow, crashing into a teal Hummer driven by a 63-year-old Kingman man.

The force of the collision pushed the Hummer 26 feet, crashing into the back of a white GMC truck. The GMC was forced into the back of another truck, which left the scene before police arrived.

Cahoon suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Hummer was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with serious head injuries. As of last report, he is doing well.

The investigation is ongoing, but impairment is believed to be a factor in the accident.