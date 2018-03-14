Today is National Pi Day, here is what that means

There’s a pie cooling on a windowsill on a March afternoon at Kingman Academy Middle school. As the citizens of Kingman walk by and wonder, is it an apple, cherry or peach pie? But little do they know it’s not any of those pies, it’s Pi.

Pi Day was started by Larry Shaw, a physicist, at the Exploratorium science museum in San Francisco. In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives, appointed March 14 as National Pi Day. The Representatives stated that Pi Day is important to continue interest in math and science programs through school. They also encouraged schools to teach students about Pi and math with appropriate activities.

KAMS students will have an assembly today that includes many activities where students will learn about Pi, the math kind and not the pie that grandma bakes. All three grade levels will participate in the activities and learn about Pi and irrational numbers.

“Our students are excited about Pi Day and the opportunity to explore Pi in a variety of different ways,” said Taryn Brower, an eighth-grade math teacher at KAMS.

Brower said math is an underrated subject and students often feel that it’s boring and challenging.

Activities include creating Pi-ku poems, a Pi skyline, a pie-eating contest, a 3.14 basketball shoot out, a Pi Bee, discovering Pi through bubble art, and doughnuts. There will also be a “Cutie Pi” king and queen during the Pi-licious festivities. Students will also have the opportunity to pie a teacher in the face at the assembly.

“As you walk down the halls you will hear students stating how many digits of Pi they have memorized,” Brower said. “And challenging our Principal Mr. Victory, to memorize more digits than they do.”

Brower says it’s important to encourage students to be an active participant in their learning to help them explore concepts to help them understand.

“Our goal is to encourage students to embrace math and realize it can be fun,” Brower said.

Every year Pi day is March 14 because the first three numbers of Pi are 3, 1 , and 4. It also happens to be the birthday of mathematician and physicist Albert Einstein. The number Pi is a mathematical constant. It is used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to it’s a diameter, which is most often represented by 3.14159.

Different ways to celebrate Pi Day can be through eating some pie, baking a pie, eating circular foods such as pizza, cookies, pancakes, or doughnuts. For Pi Day, Papa Murphy’s will have an online special of a large, thin crust, one topping pizza for only $3.14. Sirens’ Cafe and Custom Catering (419 E. Beale St) is offering a chicken pot Pi special as well as different assortment of homemade fruit pies.