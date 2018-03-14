Horoscope | March 14, 2018

Birthdays: Megan Follows, 50; Billy Crystal, 70; Quincy Jones, 85; Michael Caine, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t make a fuss. Do your best to protect what you have.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you need help, ask. Don’t miss out or fall short because you are too stubborn to admit that you can’t do everything on your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t take on too much. If you focus on what’s important, you won’t be disappointed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may want to offer help, but don’t make promises you’ll regret. Only do what’s reasonable and don’t jeopardize your position, status or financial stability.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Positive action, kindness and good advice will help you avoid an emotional mishap with someone special. Overreacting or indulgent behavior will lead to a falling-out with a friend, relative or loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t offer personal information. Someone will overreact if you share your opinions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A youngster will offer insight into a situation you face. Personal relationships are highlighted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be emotional when it comes to domestic situations. Before you make a change, consider what you will be losing in the process.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Handling money may seem easy, and a deal someone offers you may tempt you, but do more research before you do anything that can affect your financial status. Invest in what you know, not what someone tells you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Show some emotion when dealing with sensitive situations and you will avoid being labeled as cold and distant. It will help to let the people who love you see your vulnerability once in a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your thoughts, interests and feelings with someone you love. Getting together with an old friend will be revealing and will help you put your life in perspective.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be afraid to show your true colors. Mimicking what others think will not give anyone a sense of who you are or what you are capable of doing.