July murder trial set for Buddy Wallace

KINGMAN – Buddy O’Brian Wallace, charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of an elderly man in Yucca, did not appear at Monday’s pretrial conference, with his final pretrial conference set for July 9.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert met with Brad Rideout, attorney for the defendant, in the judge’s chambers following an afternoon court session to talk about confidential CPS records.

Wallace, 27, of Yucca, is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of Charles John McCarty in October 2015.

He allegedly admitted to the crime when he was arrested, and was offered a plea agreement to second-degree murder with a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Wallace opted for a jury trial, which was originally set for October 2016, and has now been ordered by Judge Lambert for July 24. If convicted, Wallace faces life in prison.

“The defense is still investigating potential exculpatory evidence, DNA and potential video evidence, but we anticipate we will be ready for trial this summer,” Rideout said Tuesday in an email to the Daily Miner.