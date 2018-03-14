Letter | Butch Meriwether: Kingman VA Clinic takes care of veterans’ medical needs

I’ve normally sat back, watched and listened to what people have been saying on various social media outlets and in the newspapers about the Kingman VA Outpatient Clinic.

Some people will chime in to agree with what I’m saying. And of course there are those naysayers who will vehemently disagree with my thoughts and views.

Right from the get-go, I want to say that I believe the workers at the Kingman VA Clinic, are underpaid and overworked. I feel it’s just as upsetting and frustrating for them when they have to work long hours with limited resources in an attempt to take care of the needs of veterans who walk through the front doors of the Kingman VA Clinic.

Even if a veteran isn’t designated by the VA a service connected disability, the workers at the Kingman VA clinic make every attempt to take care of their needs. However, they must realize those service connected disability veterans take priority when it comes to receiving medical care and treatment.

I have utilized the VA Healthcare System, and specifically the Kingman VA Clinic, since I relocated to Arizona in 2002 because of my medical condition and service-connected injuries that occurred during my almost 21 years in the Marine Corps. Yes, that included the nasty exposure to Agent Orange during my two tours of combat duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970.

Admittedly, dealing with the VA hasn’t been all “smooth sailing” for me, but I believe the workers in the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System are honest and hardworking individuals. I further think they do have the veterans’ best interests at heart even though there are times when a veteran might feel as if they don’t care.

What I can’t understand is, I read in the newspaper where a World War II veteran in Kingman was having problems getting an appointment to have his blood drawn which had been requested by his primary care doctor. I don’t know why the individual was having problems because I learned a long time ago that if the doctor requests a blood draw, the front desk personnel at the clinic set up an appointment for the veteran.

Then I read where one veteran said they made him drive all the way to the VA Hospital in Prescott to have his prescription filled. That to me sounds bogus, or that veteran had actually chosen to take the two-and-a-half-hour ride to Prescott because he wanted to get out of town for a while. When the VA doctor prescribes medication for me, it shows up in my mailbox within a few days. The only traveling I have to do is to walk to the mailbox.

There is only so much much the workers at the Kingman VA Clinic can do for veterans, not because they don’t want to, but due to their limited resources. An example is they do not have X-ray capabilities at the clinic and that’s when they have to send someone to the VA Hospital in Prescott. Unless it is an emergency, then they’ll direct the veteran to go directly to the emergency room.

But if a veteran is required to drive to the VA Hospital in Prescott for a medical appointment, the veteran receives $.35 per mile for their travel expenses to and from Prescott. If a veteran doesn’t have a car or chooses not to drive himself, they can opt to utilize the free van transportation from Kingman to Prescott, but they must understand that if they do use the van service, they will not receive travel pay.

Some accuse the Kingman VA Clinic employees of not understanding what veterans are and their needs, but the fact is the clinic currently has 23 employees, and 10 are veterans.

The Kingman VA Clinic was without two physical providers for more than six months, but did provide services through computer video telehealth (CVT). But they now have replaced CVT visits with physical doctors who are now working in the Kingman VA Clinic.

Even though there was a severe shortage of staff in the past, the employees came to work every day despite being called every filthy name in the book by veterans leaving nasty messages and having an attitude when they came in.

When a veteran comes into the Kingman VA Clinic and complains or demands treatment by workers other than a doctor, the workers have limitations as to what they can do. Most of the employees (other than the doctors and nurses) working at the Kingman VA Clinic have not gone through medical school and aren’t allowed to make medical decisions on their own.

The workers at Kingman VA Clinic are trying their best with the “tools they been provided,” but the constant barrage of comments made on social media and in newspapers have taken a toll on the staff’s morale.

“Veterans need to understand that when a doctor makes an educated decision about a veteran’s health care, it is because the doctor feels they are doing the best for the veteran,” said a VA employee. “The staff does not have the authority to change anything the doctor might prescribe although they do discuss this with the doctor if they feel as if something else needs to be done.”

The doctors choose to work in the VA Healthcare System, not because they “make the big bucks,” but because they want to give back to the community. They do their best, with the tools provided, to take care of veterans’ medical needs no matter what they are.