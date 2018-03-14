Meeting of the Clean City Commission

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will discuss plans for upcoming events and award applications at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Arbor Day: CCC will discuss its plans with the Cerbat Garden Club for April 28. The commission has partnered with the club in the past for the event, and will do so again this year. Four hundred dollars has been budgeted for the purchase of trees that will be planted on Arbor Day. The commission and the garden club will discuss the location of the planting.

Adopt-a-highway: Adopt-a-highway cleanup is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. April 8 for the both sides of Andy Devine Avenue from Interstate 40 to about the Public Works facility. CCC will discuss plans and preparations for the event.

Earth Day: Representatives from the Dig-it Kingman Community Garden will present information on their April 21 Earth Day celebration at the children’s garden, 2301 Lillie Ave. The garden has requested CCC fund $100 to help with event expenses which total about $200. The commission will discuss participating.

Community Challenge Awards: The commission voted to distribute $600 in matching grant funds between six groups in its sponsoring of the 2018 Chuck Gibson Community Challenge Awards. Funds are to be considered for groups completing projects benefiting Kingman, for which seven applications were received. CCC will discuss approving all applications and increasing the appropriated funds, or rejecting one of the applications. Approved applicants will hear of the commission’s decision no later than March 19.

Other business: Wayne Hollins and the Kingman and Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners will be presented with certificates of appreciation for their work in cleaning up areas of Kingman and Golden Valley.