Pickup driver dies in Route 66 head-on collision

KINGMAN – James M. Schubert, 61, of Kingman, was killed in a head-on crash with semi-truck on Route 66 Tuesday evening, Department of Public Safety reported.

The accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. when Schubert was traveling eastbound on Route 66 in his Ford pickup truck. For unknown reason, the truck crossed the center median near milepost 66, colliding with the commercial tractor-trailer.

The truck ran off the roadway, about 50 yards into the desert, and the pickup was on its side.

Schubert was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, a 41-year-old man from California, was not injured.