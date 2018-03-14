Prep Roundup: Bathauer leads Vols past Coconino

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team used solid pitching and a three-run third inning Tuesday to pick up its first win in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. The Vols defeated visiting Coconino (1-3, 1-2) by a score of 5-0 behind Matt Bathauer’s complete game.

Bathauer yielded no runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Lee Williams backed up Bathauer with its bats, racking up nine hits and five RBIs. Bathauer also helped his own cause by finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Carter Rhoades added two hits and two RBIs for the Vols.

Lee Williams (2-3, 1-1) is back in action Friday as it hosts Cortez (0-5) at 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 8, Barry Goldwater 1

At Barry Goldwater, the Lee Williams High School girls tennis team bounced back from its first loss of the season Tuesday with an 8-1 victory against the Lady Bulldogs (1-4).

The Lady Vols (4-1) welcome Lake Havasu (5-1) to town Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Northland Prep 8, Kingman 1

At Continental Country Club, the Kingman High School girls tennis team picked up one win in No. 3 doubles Tuesday in an 8-1 loss to the Lady Spartans (3-0).

Alyssa Soto and Annie Stockstill won their No. 3 doubles match off a tiebreaker for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kingman (0-5) hosts rival Lee Williams (4-1) at 3:30 p.m. March 27.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Barry Goldwater 0

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday with an 8-1 decision over Barry Goldwater (0-6).

The Vols (2-1) are back in action today at 3:30 p.m. as they welcome Raymond S. Kellis (1-4) to town.

Northland Prep 9, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School boys tennis team dropped a 9-0 loss Tuesday to the visiting Spartans (3-0).

The Bulldogs (0-6) face rival Lee Williams (2-1) at 3:30 p.m. March 27.