Video game tournament successful

From left: Levi Cunningham, Bradley Gersch, Alexander Hamilton and Andrew Borker compete in the GoldenEye championship at Saturday's tournament.

By Travis Rains

  • Originally Published: March 14, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • The inaugural 2018 Tri-State Video Game Championship Tournament was well-received, with about 40 gamers participating Saturday in the bracketed-style competitions for GoldenEye and Mario Kart. Ryan Fruhwirth, recreation coordinator, said time and speed challenges for the original Mario game were also popular. Local businesses Deets Jiu-Jitsu, Video Game World and Outlaw Gamers gave away prizes to the winners, and offered coupons to those in attendance.

    “I would say it was definitely a success in its first year,” Fruhwirth said. He later added “We’re very excited for our next event.”

    That event is being considered for July or August.

