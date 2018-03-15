Chairman survey: Why are they Republican?

KINGMAN – Arizona GOP Chairman Jonathan Lines took a random survey of people attending the Republican Women’s Club luncheon meeting Tuesday, asking why they’re Republican – and they were.

Freedom. Less government. Basic beliefs. Against raising taxes.

One man said he became a Republican when he met Ronald Reagan. Another guy said he just hates Democrats.

All of which are reasons Arizona Republicans have to protect their territory, Lines told a packed room at the Dambar Steakhouse.

Lines, a businessman from Yuma County, noted that President Donald Trump won Arizona by a thin 3 percent margin, which causes him “great concern.”

“Arizona has always been super strong red. To win by 3 percent is discouraging,” he said.

Lines mentioned how privileged he was to sit across from the president in the White House, where he was constantly being asked how he’s going to defend the state of Arizona.

“The vice president leaned over and said, ‘He’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to do.’ The president got up and gave me a fist bump and told me to continue doing what I’m doing,” Lines said.

The Republican leader said he’s got a great plan for Arizona, including hiring someone in each district to localize voter registration efforts.

“Basically, we’re putting a model together to re-elect Trump in 2020,” he said. “We’ve got to help other people identify with what we stand for. We’ve got an opportunity to build the party by sharing what they believe in. Lower taxes. Limited government. And we continue to fight for them.”