Jason Millin excited about new opportunity

KINGMAN – Jason Millin, membership and sales specialist at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, will hold the title for only a few more days before continuing service to his community in his new role at the county’s Goodwill resource center.

Millin has been in his current role at the chamber for about a year and a half. He said he decided to pursue employment there after meeting Gregg Martin. Millin, a chamber member, said he appreciated Martin’s vision for the organization upon hearing it. After that, Millin knew “hands down” that he wanted to work for Martin.

“His passion and my passion lined up, and we spent the time we were here together just turning the chamber over to a new leaf,” Millin said.

His fondest memories at the chamber are of watching people and businesses in the community succeed, whether it be at mixers, ribbon cuttings or the Andy Devine Awards.



“Being able to watch someone succeed is the best,” he said.

One reason Millin enjoys his role at the chamber as much as he does is because it provides an opportunity to help others.

“My passion is helping people,” Millin said. “Whether it is helping small businesses, corporations or industrial people, figuring out their needs and helping them, that is what my passion is.”

He said helping others in a greater capacity is the reason he has decided to leave the chamber and take a new position as career adviser with Goodwill resource center at Arizona at Work in the Mohave County administration building.

“I want to be able to make a bigger difference in this community,” Millin said. “The more I can do, the more I put the love of my community back into the community. I am overwhelmed with excitement.”

The Goodwill resource center, Millin said, provides resources for those looking for work or to continue their educations. Millin just wants to continue serving his community as best he can, helping as many as possible. As a career adviser, Millin said he will be in the trenches and on the front lines of service to his community.

“You come in and you need help, and I’m going to be the one who gets to help you,” he said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than that.”

In his role as career adviser he will be helping people within the community and also businesses. As a membership specialist at the chamber, Millin said the number one thing he heard from members was the struggle of finding good employees.

“Well here at Goodwill and Arizona at Work they have an answer,” Millin said. “They have an answer for this problem and now I get to be the solver of the problem and that is what gets me excited. I get to help everybody in my new position and that is what I’m going to love the most about it.”

If people have the notion that Millin will no longer be involved with the chamber, then they are mistaken. He will continue to be on the Workforce Development Committee, and will also go back to being an ambassador for the chamber.

Mike Hindenach, chamber CEO, said he wishes Millin “nothing but the best.”

“I will miss working with Jason, he has been great to work with, and I look forward to working with him as one of our ambassadors.”

Millin said he loves the Kingman community and its chamber, and that they would have a difficult time getting rid of him.

“If you think you are going to get rid of Jason Millin from the chamber, you’re nuts,” he said. “You’re not going to get rid of me.”