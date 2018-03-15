The Latest: White House downplays results of Pa. vote

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the special congressional election in Pennsylvania (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The White House is warning against reading too much into the razor-thin outcome of a congressional race in a Pennsylvania district President Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2016.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump's campaigning for Rick Saccone "turned what was a deficit for the Republican candidate to what is essentially a tie."

Shah also says Democrat Conor Lamb "really embraced the president's policies and his vision." Lamb currently holds a narrow lead.

The race has been viewed as a bellwether for Republican performance in the November midterms, with the GOP expected to face significant headwinds at the polls.

Shah says Republicans should not shy away from Trump, asserting, "Candidates that embrace the president going into this fall, we think, will have a better prospect."

__

3 p.m.

Counties are reporting their numbers of outstanding ballots as Democrat Conor Lamb holds a 627-vote lead in a Pennsylvania congressional race.

Allegheny County says it has 128 provisional ballots to examine, and 99 military and overseas ballots to tabulate. Counting is to begin Friday and could take several days.

In Washington County, elections officials say they'll sort out about 90 provisional ballots in another day or so, and have 15 military ballots outstanding.

Westmoreland County reports about 20 provisional ballots and no more than 23 additional military or overseas ballots to arrive by next Tuesday's deadline.

Lamb has claimed victory. Saccone has not conceded and The Associated Press has not called the race.

__

11:50 a.m.

County officials say they don't expect big changes in Democrat Conor Lamb's narrow lead in a Pennsylvania congressional race as provisional and military ballots are added to the totals.

Lamb leads Republican Rick Saccone by 627 votes after the final absentee ballots cast within the district were counted Wednesday. Saccone has not conceded.

A Westmoreland County elections official says provisional ballots, military ballots and any recount in her county would yield only marginal changes.

Beth Lechman says the GOP-leaning county expects to review about 20 provisional ballots on Friday. Lechman is expecting no more than 23 additional military overseas ballots to arrive by next Tuesday's deadline.

Lechman says she has not heard any complaints from the Saccone campaign or Republican officials about voting or counting in Westmoreland.

__

10:50 a.m.

With the last batch of absentee ballots counted, Democrat Conor Lamb is maintaining a slim lead in southwest Pennsylvania as Republicans consider their legal options for a recount in the special congressional election.

Greene County elections officials counted 201 absentee votes Wednesday morning with Republican Rick Saccone notching a net gain of 14 votes. But that's only good enough to trim Lamb's lead. It still stands at 627 votes.

Provisional ballots will be reviewed in the coming days.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory but Saccone is not conceding.

The race is being watched nationally as an indicator of Democratic enthusiasm and Republican vulnerability in the November midterm elections.

10:47 a.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Democrat Conor Lamb's strong showing in a special congressional election in Pennsylvania means her party has won a clear victory. That's because of the big Republican effort to hold the heavily GOP district.

With Lamb holding a narrow lead, Pelosi said in a brief interview with The Associated Press that the triumph is "already there." Republicans spent over $10 million and President Donald Trump campaigned there for GOP candidate Rick Saccone.

Pelosi says the race showed, "Don't worry about going after Trump. Just tell people what you have in your heart and in your plan for them."

Asked about Lamb's pledge to not back her to lead House Democrats, Pelosi says, "That's the least of it." She says Democrats just wanted Lamb to win.

10:15 a.m.

There's a congressional race still up in the air in Pennsylvania, and even before the winner's known, the Republican candidate is making plans to seek the nomination in a different district later this year.

Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN') is trailing Democrat Conor Lamb by about 600 votes in Tuesday's special U.S. House race in the Pittsburgh area. Election officials say there are about 200 absentee votes and an unknown number of provisional ballots still to be counted.

A state court has thrown out the congressional map in Pennsylvania in a gerrymandering case — and the current districts have been redrawn and won't be the same ones in play in the November election.

Neither Saccone nor Lamb lives in the new southwestern Pennsylvania district that leans solidly Republican without the Pittsburgh suburbs that helped Lamb.

Pennsylvania's congressional primaries are May 15, and Saccone's campaign officials say Saccone is now gathering nominating signatures in that new district.

7:45 a.m.

Democrat Conor Lamb has added to his slim lead over Republican Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN') in their closely watched special election for Congress in Pennsylvania.

Unofficial results show that Lamb's lead now stands at 641 votes — out of more than 224,000 votes cast. Election officials say there are about 200 absentee votes and an unknown number of provisional ballots still to be counted.

The four counties in the western Pennsylvania district have seven days to count provisional ballots.

Either candidate's supporters can ask for a recount but there are stiff requirements.

Lamb's lead grew by 62 votes on Wednesday morning when Washington County finished counting absentee ballots.

The contest has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party's House and Senate majorities are at risk.

7:25 a.m.

Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a razor-thin lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's special congressional election, says he's confident he'll be the ultimate winner.

With some absentee ballots still being counted, Lamb tells CNN his campaign had made a push to help voters get absentee ballots.

Asked about his strong showing in a Republican district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points in 2016, Lamb says, "This is my home. You call it a red district, I call it western Pennsylvania."

Trump campaigned for Saccone last weekend, urging voters not to "be conned by this guy Lamb."

Asked about Trump's remarks, Lamb said, "There was a lot of foolishness in this election and a lot of really cartoonish campaigning, and I think by the time of the president's visit ... there was just a little bit of burnout on that type of campaigning."

But Lamb says there are still "plenty of people here who are still pretty supportive" of Trump.

__

6:30 a.m.

A razor's edge is separating Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone in the special congressional election in Pennsylvania. The 18th Congressional District went heavily for Donald Trump in 2016, but Lamb has claimed victory.

Absentee ballots were still being counted. The contest has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party's House and Senate majorities are at risk.

Lamb's showing in a district Trump won by 20 points in the presidential race is sure to stoke anxiety among Republicans nationwide and renewed enthusiasm among Democrats.

Either candidate's supporters can ask for a recount. However there are stiff requirements.

The ultimate winner will face re-election in just eight months, and the congressional district as currently shaped will likely vanish next year thanks to a court-ordered redrawing of the state's district maps.