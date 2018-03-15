Letter to the Editor | Curve Ball

Life sometimes throws you a curve. Someone important just disappears. A doctor who saved your life is gone, name removed from the hospital sign and no one inside will help you find them. Phone book and information are no help. Up in thin air.

Backing up in time. My brother (twin) and I got real bad sick and were taken to a local (Kingman) hospital in dire straits by our folks. The doctor looked over us and told our folks that we were near death. With that my brother just closed his eyes and was gone. The doctor and my folks cried. The doctor said it would take me a miracle to survive. The doctor went beyond the call for seven days and pulled me back from the brink of death, creating that miracle. My hero!

Back to now, the folks have searched in vain for my doctor and finally she’s back with a new animal hospital called Mountain view Animal Hospital, Augusta Forsse DVM, my wonderful doctor. My tail was going a mile a minute and my folks are ecstatic too. She is special. I, Champion (champ) Saylor love my doctor.

P.S. Garry helped me with this letter.



Garry Saylor

Local Resident