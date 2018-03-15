Obituary | Mona Genevieve Mitchell

Mona Genevieve Mitchell, 77, died in her sleep on Feb. 25, 2018. She was born Aug. 13, 1940 in Ames, Iowa, to Leonard and Elva (Kreamer) Wolf. Leonard was a Professor of Architecture at Iowa State University, and Elva was a mother of three and later worked for the VA. After graduation from Ames High School in 1958, she entered Grinnell College and then transferred to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where she earned a degree in Occupational Therapy (OT). Her first OT position in Ann Arbor, Michigan, affirmed that she enjoyed working with children, but she yearned for a sunny, warmer climate which led her to a position in Tucson, Arizona in 1967. Soon after she arrived, she met Bruce Ambrose Mitchell, and they married on June 8, 1968.

After Bruce finished his degree in civil engineering, they took positions in Tempe, Arizona. Then in 1971 they moved to Kingman, Arizona, where they would spend the next 45 years. Heather Rosine joined the family in 1972 followed by Laura Kathleen in 1973. Mona eventually returned to full-time work for over 25 years as an Occupational Therapist for the Kingman Unified School District. She was loved by friends and family for her vibrant, creative spirit, her passion to support the underdog, her ability to freely share love, and her outrageous sense of humor. Choral singing, writing poetry, and working in the yard were some of her many hobbies. She also loved artwork as well as sewing, knitting, and updating their house on Lillie Avenue. The Mitchell household always included pets, which were both energetic and independent. In 2016, Mona and Bruce moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, but they always cherished their home and friends in Kingman.



Her parents and many beloved friends and pets precede her in death. She leaves behind husband Bruce, siblings Frank Wolf and Kathy Peters, daughters Heather Mitchell and Laura Thornes, son-in-law Wayne Thornes, grandchildren Jessika and Rachel Thornes, and her beloved Chihuahua-mix, Chu Chu.

A celebration of life is planned for the afternoon of Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona. The family hopes her friends can join by sharing memories, a glass of wine, and a bit of laughter. In lieu of flowers, please consider carrying on her legacy of giving with a small donation to the CSU Mona Mitchell Education Abroad Scholarship for Students with Disabilities: https://advancing.colostate.edu/OIPEducationAbroad. This scholarship was established to carry on the lifelong work of Mona and Bruce to create access and new opportunities for students with disabilities.

