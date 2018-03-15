Obituary | Ruby Jean Wood

Ruby Jean Wood, 78, passed away on March 8, 2018 with her family by her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. Wood was born June 23, 1939 in Springdale, Arkansas to James and Ida Gabbard. She graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1957. Ruby was married for over 60 years to the love of her life Steve Tracy Wood Sr. She was a military wife, homemaker, and rental property owner. They resided in Kingman, Arizona for the past 20 years. Her gentle personality and friendly smile will be sorely missed by all.

Mrs. Wood is survived by her husband Steve Tracy Wood Sr., brother; James Gabbard (Gerry), Sister; Shirley Fitzgerald, daughter; Diane Coen (Fernie), son; Steve Wood Jr. (Diana), five grandchildren; Leann Salas (Ramon), Shauna Whitehead, Justin Wood, Lauren Smeltzer (Jeremy) and Conner Wood, her eight grandchildren and extended family. She was preceded in death by her brother Floyd Gabbard and her parents. Her constant dedication to her family instilled values that will carry on for generations to come.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Services 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86409