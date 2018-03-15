Prep Roundup: Tigers drop doubleheader at Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – It wasn’t a fun trip to Lake Havasu for the Kingman Academy High School baseball team Wednesday afternoon as the Tigers dropped a doubleheader to the Knights (4-0). Academy lost 11-1 in game one and then suffered a 7-2 setback in the nightcap.

The Tigers mustered just four hits in game one and struck out 13 times. Lake Havasu racked up 11 hits and seven RBIs, while capitalizing on nine walks.

Kannon Butler was dealt the loss as he yielded three earned runs on three hits with five walks in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Academy didn’t fare much better in the nightcap, but the lone highlight was Ryan Hurley’s 2-for-2 day with one walk. Butler tallied with the lone RBI as the Tigers finished with just four hits and struck out six times.

Donny Tatham was saddled with the loss after yielding four earned runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Academy (2-4) returns to Southside Park at 6 p.m. Friday against River Valley (0-3).

Softball

Lake Havasu 15, Academy 5

At Lake Havasu, the Kingman Academy High School softball team couldn’t find an answer late in the game and it proved costly in a 15-5 loss to the Lady Knights (4-0).

Academy led 5-2 after three innings, but Lake Havasu rallied for five runs in the fourth and eight more in the fifth frame to end the game in five innings.

Lynsey Day led the Lady Tigers with two RBIs and a run scored, while Maryssa Edwards went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jillian Winters and Randa Short rounded out the top performers as they each tallied an RBI.

Academy finished with six hits, but struck out nine times compared to the Lady Knights racking up 12 RBIs and nine hits.

The Lady Tigers (3-4) make the short trip to Centennial Park Friday for the Coca-Cola Classic. Academy opens pool play at 4 p.m. against Apollo and then faces Lee Williams at 6 p.m.