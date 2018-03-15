Prep Softball: Lady Vols find their bats in 13-2 victory over Parker

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team’s top of the lineup came to play Wednesday at Centennial Park. The Lady Vols had their Nos. 1-4 hitters account for eight runs, seven RBIs and seven hits in a 13-2 victory over Parker in five innings due to the run rule.

“We’ve just been doing a whole lot of drills and stuff lately,” said Lee Williams’ No. 2 batter Tori Logan. “Honestly for me it helps a lot when my team gets going, then I get excited and I get going. Then everyone gets going. It’s a chain reaction type thing.”

All the hard work paid off for the Lady Vols and Logan led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate. The senior roped two triples in the game and they accounted for all three of her team-high three RBIs.

Courtney Janney added two hits and two RBIs, while leadoff hitter Kara Mertens finished with a double and two RBIs. Kenzie Peterson rounded out the top performers with a hit and three runs.

“Everyone is starting to put everything together,” Logan said. “It’s all coming along.”

Lee Williams head coach Melody Van Zandt felt the same way as her squad picked up consecutive wins after starting the season with four straight losses.

“Honestly, it’s finally coming back together,” Van Zandt said. “The top of the lineup right now has been very strong. Losing Khori (Cobanovich to injury) was a big thing because she was top of the lineup, but our bottom half is finally getting put together. We’re getting it figured out. As I switch them in and out, that’s where we’re getting better and better.”

The bottom half of the lineup definitely played a significant role as the Nos. 6-9 hitters combined for five runs.

The Lady Vols also had a solid day in the circle from Peterson. The junior went the distance, yielding one earned run on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks. But it wasn’t without difficultly as high winds affected her all game.

“Kenzie (Peterson) was saying that it was hard for her because it felt like she was moving around the whole time,” Van Zandt said. “As a pitcher, it’s difficult.”

But Peterson hung in there and picked up the win as Lee Williams (2-4, 0-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) prepares for the Coco-Cola Invitational starting Friday at Centennial Park. The Lady Vols open pool play at 4 p.m. against Chinle and then face Kingman Academy at 6 p.m.

“We want to take the tournament again,” Van Zandt said. “Just like last year – every year – we want to keep going and we want to take it strong. We know our first couple of games are going to be something, but we gotta do what we gotta do.”