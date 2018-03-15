UPDATE: Airport board meeting postponed

UPDATE

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority Board of Directors has postponed the board meeting until 2 p.m. Monday.

"There was a typo in the agenda that was brought to our attention," said Bob Riley, director of economic development said. "We are rescheduling so that we can do things properly."

ORIGINAL STORY

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority Board of Directors will hold its monthly meeting at about 5 p.m. today in the airport authority conference room, 7000 Flightline Drive. The board will discuss retaining additional outside counsel in the litigation with the City of Kingman.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss and potentially take action to retain Phoenix-based law firm Fennemore Craig.

“The additional counsel is at the request of our counsel (Andrew Federhar) regarding new actions to be taken in the ongoing case,” said Bob Riley, director of economic development at the airport authority.

The cost of retaining Fennemore Craig will be discussed during the Finance Committee’s report at tonight’s meeting.

The board at tonight’s meeting could also take action on the next steps required to update the airport’s master plan. It will discuss retaining Coffman Associates as a consultant for the update.

“We’re in the process of updating the master plan for the airport, and Coffman Associates are a consultant that does that specialty work,” Riley said. “The authorization and services would be in the event that the Federal Aviation Administration funds the project.”

The cost to bring on Coffman Associates would be just under $500,000, said Brenda Chastain, director of corporate administration, and she said the bulk of that cost would be covered by the FAA grant.

“They will completely update the five, 10 and 20-year plan for the airport, and we are expecting an FAA grant,” she said. “And the grant will cover 91.06 percent of the cost associated with Coffman.”

In relation to potentially hiring Coffman, Riley said the FAA requires independent reviews of contract documents and the scope of services.

“We are looking to retain the Adams Companies to do that independent review,” he said.

The cost for that independent review is about $1,400.