10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 16, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - US SAYS RUSSIA HACKED ENERGY GRID

The Trump administration accuses Moscow of a concerted hacking operation targeting the U.S. energy grid, aviation systems and other infrastructure.

2 - BRIDGE COLLAPSES ONTO TRAFFIC

A pedestrian bridge being built across an eight-lane highway at a Miami-area college fails, crushing eight vehicles under massive slabs and killing "multiple" people.

3 - IN SYRIA, FRANTIC EXODUS TO ESCAPE BOMBING

Tens of thousands of terrified men, women and children stream out on foot and in pickup trucks from besieged enclaves near Damascus and in the country's north.

4 - WHY TOYS R US IS DISAPPEARING

The chain succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

5 - REGULATORS TAKE AIM AT NICOTINE

U.S. health officials take the first step to drastically cut nicotine levels in cigarettes so they are no longer addictive, part of a push to get smokers to quit.

6 - WHO'LL SIT ON TRUMP'S WILDLIFE PANEL

A new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions and rhinos is stacked with trophy hunters, the AP determines.

7 - WIFE SEEKING DIVORCE FROM TRUMP JR.

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York. The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

8 - WHAT'S GOOD NEWS FOR HOME-BUYERS

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the first time this year as the spring home-buying season begins.

9 - FAMED PEDIATRICIAN DIES AT 99

Dr. T. Berry Brazelton was a child development expert whose work helped explain what makes kids tick.

10 - MARCH MADNESS REVS UP

Highlights from the first full day of the tournament include 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago upsetting No. 6 Miami, 64-62.