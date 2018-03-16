KRMC recovering from water leak

KINGMAN – A water leak flooded the main floor of Kingman Regional Medical Center Tuesday, the result of a break in a high-pressure water line the previous night, KRMC spokeswoman Teri Williams reported.

While water damage affected some areas on the first floor, patient care services remained operational, Williams said.

Admitting, discharge and insurance services were temporarily moved to the emergency department, where they remain fully operational.

Flooding occurred in the medical records office. However, no patient records were lost or damaged. Staff will be temporarily located at KRMC’s Medical Professional Building.

The billing office at the main campus will be temporarily closed. However, the billing office at the Stockton Hill Medical Plaza at 2202 Stockton Hill Rd. is open for all KRMC billing and financial services.

Imaging services were temporarily closed for cleanup, along with the coffee kiosk and gift shop near the main entrance.

“KRMC is diligently working to conduct cleanup operations,” Williams said. “We apologize for any inconvenience to our patients and visitors.”