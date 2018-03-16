Letter | Alamo Lake drawdown is ill-planned

My name is Kevin and I live in Idaho.

Some friends and I have been planning a fishing trip to Alamo Lake. We just learned of what the Amy Corp of Engineers are doing to the lake. It’s too late for us to change our plans, we’ve scheduled vacation and bought licenses. Had we known we wouldn’t be coming.

It’s difficult to understand why they would do this at a time when the fishery is so vulnerable. I wonder who the key people were that made the decision. Apparently they, along with the judges who allowed it to happen, do not see the economic value of the fishery (we will be leaving several thousands of dollars in the state of Arizona from this trip).

Here in Idaho, our fishery does great until we have a drought, then it takes years to get it back.

If you’re going to send your water downstream, it dam well better be worth it. As you can tell, I’m definitely on the side of the fishery.

To be fair, had the drawdown been critical to do the work for the integrity of the dam, I would understand. But, from what I read, having a scheduled inspection of every five years but allowing it to lapse for over 20, does not suggest to me that this was the case. There was definitely some “wiggle room” here for the timing.

I would hope that in the future, that the communication between all parties could improve so no one feels like a loser.

P.S. we usually spend our fishing allowance in Utah.