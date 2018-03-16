Letter | Never meant to be a Christian Nation

In response to Edward Lindsay's letter claiming the United States was founded on Christian values; I agree that many books have been written about this subject, but they were written by Christian leaders pushing their religion.

When our Constitution was written, it mentions religion only twice in the First Amendment. It bars laws "respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof," and in Article VI which "prohibits religious tests" for public office. Both of these provisions are evidence that the country was not founded as officially Christian.

In the 1797 treaty with Tripoli, George Washington wrote that the "Government of the United States was not in any sense, founded on the Christian religion." Washington, Jefferson and others knew the dangers of having one religion. They knew that other religious groups such as Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Etc., were already here and if the Constitution officially named one religion, there could be trouble ahead, possibly another war.

The Founding Fathers did not want that and that is why the Constitution is worded the way it is, freedom of any religion.

In 1892, Justice David Brewer wrote that the United States is Christian in a cultural sense, not a legal one. In 1985, Justice John Paul Stevens in a ruling wrote "The First Amendment embraces the right to select any religious faith or none at all."

Trouble is, Christian leaders have pushed their religion since even before the Constitution was written. The religious heads of some colonies dictated that all its citizens be taxed for the support of the church whether or not they were of that religion or no religious belief. They all got taxed. Thankfully the Constitution stopped all that.

We can move forward from the Constitution or back in history and we will see the constant push for a Christian nation. I am thankful for the freedom the Constitution gives me to push back with a realistic approach. I am also thankful for a newspaper that allows the other side. Thank you Daily Miner.

T Allen Local resident