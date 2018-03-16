Letter | School shootings

I know everyone is trying to sort out what to do to stop the horror of the school shootings. I have faith that some long term change will take place to make this situation better. Someone will hopefully have the gumption to actually do something. In the meantime, I have an idea: One point of entry and lock the doors.
Steve Auld Local Resident
