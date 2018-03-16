Letter | Traveling for a dentist

A week or so ago I went down to Mexico to the dentist. I had to have a crown and some other dental work. I have to go down there in a couple of weeks to have my now-crown put in. It is really the pits when you have to go to another country to get dental work done because you can’t afford it here in the States. I know several of people that go down there.

All I can say is it is nothing but pure and simple greed. I had to have a deep cleaning. It cost me $400. I checked with a dentist in Kingman. It was $900. That is a big difference. I will keep going to Mexico for dental work.

Ronney L. Case Golden Valley